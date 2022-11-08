It followed a Saturday night of chaos, as neighbours living in the area described a “battleground” as fireworks were hurled at lines of police in riot gear.

Police were called to the Alexandra Road area of Hyde Park shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday after a fire was started in the street and several fireworks were set off. Large numbers of officers holding shields blocked off streets for hours while fireworks exploded around them.

Following the incident, three people were arrested on suspicion of arson.

The aftermath of the events in Hyde Park on Sunday.