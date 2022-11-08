Hyde Park fireworks chaos: Police in Leeds still searching for culprits after three people released without charge
Police in Leeds are still on the hunt for firework-throwing yobs in Hyde Park, after three people arrested at the weekend were released without charge.
It followed a Saturday night of chaos, as neighbours living in the area described a “battleground” as fireworks were hurled at lines of police in riot gear.
Police were called to the Alexandra Road area of Hyde Park shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday after a fire was started in the street and several fireworks were set off. Large numbers of officers holding shields blocked off streets for hours while fireworks exploded around them.
Following the incident, three people were arrested on suspicion of arson.
However, a short statement from West Yorkshire Police today said: “The three arrested were released without charge and enquiries are continuing into the incidents.“