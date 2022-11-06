Hyde Park Bonfire Night disorder: Arrests after fireworks thrown at police in Leeds
Shocking footage has emerged on social media that appears to show fireworks being thrown at police in Leeds on Bonfire Night.
By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Video was filmed by bystanders showing groups lighting rockets and firing them towards police vans.
Large numbers of officers holding shields blocked off streets for hours while fireworks exploded around them.
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the Alexandra Road area of Hyde Park shortly before 7.30pm last night after a fire was started in the street and several fireworks were set off.
"Three people were arrested on suspicion of arson,” the spokeswoman added.