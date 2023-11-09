A boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 15-year-old in Leeds.

The 14-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday) charged with the murder of Alfie Lewis in the Horsforth area on Tuesday afternoon (November 7).

The teenager is also charged with possession of a knife. He was taken to the dock wearing grey prison overalls and blew a kiss to his parents, who were allowed to sit in front of him during the brief three-minute hearing.

He spoke only to provide his name and date of birth and to confirm his address, before district judge Timothy Capstick listed the case to be heard at Leeds Crown Court the following day (Friday).

A boy charged with the murder of Alfie Lewis appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

The boy confirmed that he understood what was happening before Mr Capstick asked: “Are you sure?”

"Yes”, he replied.

As he was walking out of the dock, the defendant’s mother stood up and spoke to him, before starting to cry as he was led away.

The teenager was arrested after the incident, which happened just before 3pm on Tuesday at the junction of Church Lane and Church Road, which is between Horsforth School and St Margaret’s Primary School.

On Wednesday, Alfie’s family paid tribute to him, saying he was known as Uncle Alfie.

A family statement issued through West Yorkshire Police said: “I haven’t got the words to describe how devastated we all are.

“Alfie, you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

“You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie.

“We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you.

“You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever.

“Love you Uncle Alfie.”

A bench on Broadgate Lane, which is close to where Alfie lived, has been covered in floral tributes to the teenager and has become a focal point where his friends and family have gathered to remember him.

On Wednesday evening, many of his friends gathered on a nearby sports field to release balloons in his memory.

Alfie was a former pupil of Horsforth School.

Head Paul Bell said the school has been “overwhelmed by the kindness and support offered to us following the tragic loss of one of our former students”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the incident as “awful” and, speaking before Alfie was named, said: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the young person who was tragically killed.”

The organisers of a fundraising site set-up in Alfie’s memory said he was “a lovely, kind, funny, mischievous, brave and generous young boy”.

They said: “He was loving, mischievous, adventurous and, as such, extremely popular.