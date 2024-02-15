Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The four-month-old boy died yesterday (Wednesday, February 14) following the collision on the A1620 Horsforth Road near Rodley, which happened at about 4.55pm on Monday (February 12).

Leeds police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the crash, which involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling northbound when it was in a head-on collision with a Toyota Auris.

The four-month-old boy died yesterday following Monday's crash (Photo by Danielle Dumpling/Google)

Two women from the Toyota and a man from the Vivaro were also taken to hospital for treatment.

The 54-year-old male driver of the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was released on bail yesterday for enquiries to continue.