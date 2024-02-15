Horsforth New Road crash: Four-month-old baby dies in hospital after head-on crash in Leeds
The four-month-old boy died yesterday (Wednesday, February 14) following the collision on the A1620 Horsforth Road near Rodley, which happened at about 4.55pm on Monday (February 12).
Leeds police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the crash, which involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling northbound when it was in a head-on collision with a Toyota Auris.
Two women from the Toyota and a man from the Vivaro were also taken to hospital for treatment.
The 54-year-old male driver of the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was released on bail yesterday for enquiries to continue.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that will assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility online. The reference to quote is 13240081077.