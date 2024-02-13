Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are now appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A6120 Ring Road between Dawson's Corner and Rodley roundabout yesterday (February 12) at around 4.55pm.

It took place after the Vivaro, which was travelling northbound, was in a head on collision with the Toyota travelling in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash.

Police say a four-month-old baby in the Toyota suffered life threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he remains today.

Two women from the Toyota and a man from the Vivaro were also taken to hospital.

The male driver the Vivaro has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A full road closure was put in place while emergency services managed the incident.

