The incident, on Horsforth New Road in Rodley, left several people injured who had to be taken to hospital.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the scene just before 5pm today (February 12).

A young child is among the injured who were rushed to hospital after a serious crash on Horsforth New Road in Rodley on February 12. Photo: Google/Danielle Dumpling.

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Several parties were taken to hospital for treatment including a very young child who suffered serious injuries."

Road closures have been put in place at the scene, including at Dawson’s Corner, and drivers have been urged to avoid the area while police enquiries and recovery work continue.

At the time of the crash, thick black smoke was spotted by residents who were nearby. Danielle Dumpling, 41, was with son Dex, 14, when they came across the crash.

"People were helping get someone out of the car”, she said.

"I asked if Dex could see where the fire was coming from and if I needed to call 999, and he said it wasn’t coming from the field or the school, it was coming from a car on the road.

"I told him to come away and asked if there were people about, as I could see there were cars still driving past.

"He said people were helping get someone out of the car, and could hear the sirens approaching.”

Danielle said it was then that she heard a loud explosion – as emergency services were already on the scene.

"We heard an explosion and the smoke billowed up.

“I just hope whoever was involved is ok, it really didn’t look good at all.”

The air ambulance is reported to have landed in the grounds of Farsley Fairfield School while dealing with the incident.