The first picture of a three-year-old girl who was found dead at her home in Leeds has been shared.

A photograph of three-year-old Hope McGrath has been released by her family this afternoon (Tuesday) after her mother appeared in court charged with her murder.

Pippa McGrath made her first appearance at Leeds Crown Court this morning six days after the body of Hope McGrath was discovered at a property on Aushtorpe Court in the Colton area.

McGrath, 47, appeared via a video link from HMP New Hall for the five-minute hearing in front of Leeds’ top judge, Recorder Guy Kearl KC.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court on September 3 where she could enter a plea.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hope’s death.

“A photograph of the three-year-old has been released by her family. I would ask that people respect their privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Should McGrath enter a not-guilty plea to murder, a preliminary trial date has been set for February 24, 2026. The trial, which would be before a high court judge, could last up to two weeks.

A psychiatric assessment will be carried out and a report will be prepared to determine her fitness to plea. McGrath was remanded back into custody at the end of the hearing.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem on Hope McGrath is due to take place tomorrow, August 6.

Police were been called to McGrath’s address on Austhorpe Court shortly after 11am last Wednesday, July 30, after concerns were raised about the safety of a young child.

Officers found the body of three-year-old Hope inside the property.

McGrath was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment and later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250433711.