Leeds mum charged with murdering daughter could stand trial in February

A mum accused of murdering her three-year-old daughter at a house in Leeds could stand trial in February next year.

Pippa McGrath made her first appearance at Leeds Crown Court this morning six days after the body of Hope McGrath was discovered at a property in Colton.

McGrath, 47, appeared via a video link from HMP New Hall for the five-minute hearing in front of Leeds’ top judge, Recorder Guy Kearl KC. She was wearing a grey tracksuit jumper.

Pippa McGrath, who is accused of murdering her daughter on Austhorpe Court, made her first appearance at Leeds Crown Court. | NW / Google Maps

She is expected to return to court on September 3 where she could enter a plea.

Should she enter a not-guilty plea to murder, a preliminary trial date has been set for February 24, 2026.

The trial, which would be before a high court judge, could last up to two weeks.

A psychiatric assessment will be carried out and a report will be prepared to determine her fitness to plea. McGrath was remanded back into custody at the end of the hearing.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem on Hope McGrath is due to take place tomorrow, August 6.

Police had been called to McGrath’s address on Austhorpe Court shortly after 11am last Wednesday, July 30, after concerns were raised about the safety of a young child.

Officers found the body of three-year-old Hope inside the property.

McGrath was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment. She was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with it.

“I understand that such a tragic incident as this will cause shockwaves in the local community and that there will be speculation about what has happened.

“I would ask people to please let us investigate and if you do have any information that you think could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the investigation team.”

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250433711.