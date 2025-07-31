Breaking

Austhorpe Court: Police launch murder investigation after three-year-old girl found dead in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:33 BST
Police in Leeds have launched a murder investigation following the death of a three-year-old girl.

Emergency services responded at 11.06am yesterday (Wednesday, July 31) to reports of a concern for the safety of a young child at an address on Austhorpe Court, Leeds.

The body of a three-year-old girl was found inside. A woman was taken to hospital for urgent medical attention and remains there today in a stable condition. She has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The body of a three-year-old girl was found inside a property on Austhorpe Court, Leeds.placeholder image
The body of a three-year-old girl was found inside a property on Austhorpe Court, Leeds. | Google/NW

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with it.

“I understand that such a tragic incident as this will cause shockwaves in the local community and that there will be speculation about what has happened.

“I would ask people to please let us investigate and if you do have any information that you think could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the investigation team.”

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250433711.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceEmergency services
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice