Armed officers were deployed to Shafton View, Holbeck, in the early hours of this morning following reports of gunshots. Police have launched an investigation and have sealed off Shafton View and surrounding streets as work takes place, as pictures show officers guarding the cordon.

Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened?

The police cordon in Shafton View, Holbeck, following a shooting

West Yorkshire Police received a report of shots being fired in Shafton View, Holbeck, shortly after 3.30am today. Armed police were sent to the street and found evidence that a gun had been fired.

Police have cordoned off a large area including Shafton View and the neighbouring streets as they investigate the shooting.

Has anyone been arrested?

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and are being held in custody. Their ages have not yet been released.

What have police said about the shooting?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 3.38am today (Tuesday), police received a report of shots being fired in Shafton View, Holbeck, Leeds. Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge.

“Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 120 of 4 April.