News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
26 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
3 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
Live

Holbeck shooting: Live updates as police cordon off Shafton View in Leeds after residents report gunshots

Police have sealed off a street in Leeds following a shooting.

By Tom Coates
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

Officers received a report of shots being fired in Shafton View, Holbeck, shortly after 3.30am today (Tuesday). Armed police were sent to the street and found evidence that a gun had been fired.

A large police cordon is in place and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 120 of 4 April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scroll down for live updates from our reporter at the scene.

The police cordon on Shafton View, Holbeck, following a shootingThe police cordon on Shafton View, Holbeck, following a shooting
The police cordon on Shafton View, Holbeck, following a shooting

Live updates as armed police sent to Leeds street after residents report gunshots

Show new updates

Live report from Shafton View

Our reporter Tom Coates was live from the police cordon on Shafton View, Holbeck.

Road remains closed to traffic

First pictures from the scene

A large police cordon is in place covering Shafton View and the surrounding streets, as police investigate a shooting in the early hours of the morning.

The location of the shooting

The shooting took place in Shafton View, Holbeck, close to Holbeck Moor Park.

Our reporter Tom Coates is on his way to the scene and will bring live updates on this breaking incident.

Photo: GooglePhoto: Google
Photo: Google

Police launch investigation after shooting in Leeds

Police have sealed off a street in Leeds following a shooting.

Officers received a report of shots being fired in Shafton View, Holbeck, shortly after 3.30am today (Tuesday). Armed police were sent to the street and found evidence that a gun had been fired.

A large police cordon is in place and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokersperson said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The log reference is 120 of 4 April.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”

Home
Page 1 of 1