Live updates as armed police sent to Leeds street after residents report gunshots

Police have sealed off a street in Leeds following a shooting.

Officers received a report of shots being fired in Shafton View, Holbeck, shortly after 3.30am today (Tuesday). Armed police were sent to the street and found evidence that a gun had been fired.

A large police cordon is in place and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokersperson said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The log reference is 120 of 4 April.