Live updates as armed police sent to Leeds street after residents report gunshots

Holbeck shooting: Live updates as police cordon off Shafton View in Leeds after residents report gunshots
Police have sealed off a street in Leeds following a shooting.
Officers received a report of shots being fired in Shafton View, Holbeck, shortly after 3.30am today (Tuesday). Armed police were sent to the street and found evidence that a gun had been fired.
A large police cordon is in place and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 120 of 4 April.
A large police cordon is in place covering Shafton View and the surrounding streets, as police investigate a shooting in the early hours of the morning.
The shooting took place in Shafton View, Holbeck, close to Holbeck Moor Park.
A police spokersperson said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
“The log reference is 120 of 4 April.
“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”