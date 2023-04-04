News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

Holbeck shooting: Eight pictures from scene in Leeds as police investigate Shafton Avenue incident

Police have been pictured in Leeds following a shooting in Holbeck.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST

Armed officers were deployed after police received a report of shots being fired in Shafton View, Holbeck, at 3.38am today (April 4). Evidence of a firearms discharge was found and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. A large police cordon is now in place.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The log reference is 120 of 4 April. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”

Several police officers have been pictured at the scene.

1. Police at scene

Several police officers have been pictured at the scene. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
West Yorkshire Police have said enquiries are continuing.

2. Enquiries continuing

West Yorkshire Police have said enquiries are continuing. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

3. Arrests made

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge.

4. Evidence of firearms discharge found

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2