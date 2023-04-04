Police have been pictured in Leeds following a shooting in Holbeck.

Armed officers were deployed after police received a report of shots being fired in Shafton View, Holbeck, at 3.38am today (April 4). Evidence of a firearms discharge was found and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. A large police cordon is now in place.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The log reference is 120 of 4 April. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”

1 . Police at scene Several police officers have been pictured at the scene. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Enquiries continuing West Yorkshire Police have said enquiries are continuing. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Arrests made Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Evidence of firearms discharge found Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found evidence of a firearms discharge. Photo: National World Photo Sales