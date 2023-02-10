Officers swooped on five addresses during the early hours of Friday morning as part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting in the Holbeck area of the city earlier this month.

West Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 19 and 23, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. They are being quizzed in connection with a shooting which caused damage to a house in Recreation Street on Wednesday, February 1.

The arrests were made during the raids at five addresses in south and east Leeds. Police cordons remain in place while specialist searches are carried out at each location.

Police have made further arrests as they investigate a shooting in Recreation Street, Holbeck. (Picture: Google)

Three men who were arrested on February 2 in connection with the shooting were later released under investigation, with one being recalled to prison.

Detectives from the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information from the public.

