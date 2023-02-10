Holbeck shooting arrests: Armed police raids in Leeds after shots fired at Recreation Street house
Three people are being questioned by detectives after armed police carried out a series of dawn raids in Leeds.
Officers swooped on five addresses during the early hours of Friday morning as part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting in the Holbeck area of the city earlier this month.
West Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 19 and 23, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. They are being quizzed in connection with a shooting which caused damage to a house in Recreation Street on Wednesday, February 1.
The arrests were made during the raids at five addresses in south and east Leeds. Police cordons remain in place while specialist searches are carried out at each location.
Three men who were arrested on February 2 in connection with the shooting were later released under investigation, with one being recalled to prison.
Detectives from the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information from the public.
Anyone who saw the shooting or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET via 101, quoting reference 13230061279, or get in touch via the live chat facility on the force’s website.