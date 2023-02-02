Police were called yesterday (Wednesday) at 12:32pm to reports of a suspected firearm discharge in Recreation Street, Holbeck.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found damage to a front window of a house which was confirmed as being consistent with a firearm discharge. There were no reports of any injuries.

“Initial indications were that a group of males had been involved in a disturbance in the street just prior to the discharge. A scene is in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Police were called to reports of a suspected firearm discharge in Recreation Street, Holbeck, on Wednesday. Photo: Google

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been made aware and will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure residents.”