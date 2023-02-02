Leeds shooting: Armed police respond to reports of gunfire in Holbeck following ‘disturbance in the street’
Armed officers responded after gunshots were heard in a street in Leeds.
Police were called yesterday (Wednesday) at 12:32pm to reports of a suspected firearm discharge in Recreation Street, Holbeck.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found damage to a front window of a house which was confirmed as being consistent with a firearm discharge. There were no reports of any injuries.
“Initial indications were that a group of males had been involved in a disturbance in the street just prior to the discharge. A scene is in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.
“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been made aware and will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure residents.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 679 of February 1 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.