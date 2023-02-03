Holbeck incident: Three men arrested in relation to shooting of gun in Leeds
Three men have been arrested in relation to the shooting of a gun in Leeds.
Armed officers were deployed to Recreation Street, Holbeck, on Wednesday (February 1) and found damage to a house’s front window confirmed as being consistent with a firearm discharge. Three men aged, 18, 19 and 20, were arrested yesterday (February 2) on suspicion of firearms offences in relation to the incident.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Leeds have made three arrests as enquires continue. The men, aged 18, 19 and 20, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of firearms offences in relation to a firearm discharge which cause damage to an address in Recreation Street, Holbeck, on Wednesday, February 1.
“Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found damage to a front window of the house which was confirmed as being consistent with a firearm discharge. There were no reports of any injuries. Those arrested remain in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to seek further suspects in connection with the incident.
“Officers are aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident who may have information that could assist their enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting reference 13230061279 or online.”