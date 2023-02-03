Armed officers were deployed to Recreation Street, Holbeck, on Wednesday (February 1) and found damage to a house’s front window confirmed as being consistent with a firearm discharge. Three men aged, 18, 19 and 20, were arrested yesterday (February 2) on suspicion of firearms offences in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Leeds have made three arrests as enquires continue. The men, aged 18, 19 and 20, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of firearms offences in relation to a firearm discharge which cause damage to an address in Recreation Street, Holbeck, on Wednesday, February 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found damage to a front window of the house which was confirmed as being consistent with a firearm discharge. There were no reports of any injuries. Those arrested remain in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to seek further suspects in connection with the incident.

Armed officers were deployed to Recreation Street, Holbeck, on Wednesday. Image: Google Street View