Holbeck Moor Road: Police hunt for suspect after man attacked in Leeds - everything you need to know
Officers responded to reports of a man who had suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital for further treatment. Here’s everything you need to know...
What happened?
Police were contacted by the ambulance service about a man who had suffered stab wounds.
The man, 40, was taken to hospital for further treatment, where it was established that he had also suffered a serious head injury.
Where and when did it happen?
Emergency services responded to reports at approximately 10.04pm on Monday night (October 7).
A police scene and cordon was put in place around the motorway underpass on Holbeck Moor Road.
Has anyone been arrested?
Police are continuing to hunt for suspects with no arrests yet made.
Leeds District CID is investigating the incident and enquiries are described as ongoing.
What should I do if I have any information?
Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240547012.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.