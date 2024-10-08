Holbeck Moor Road: Man rushed to hospital with stab wounds and 'serious head injury' after Leeds attack
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At 10.04pm last night (Monday, October 8), police were contacted by the ambulance service about a man in Holbeck Moor Road, Leeds, who had suffered stab wounds.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the man, 40, was taken to hospital for further treatment, where it was established that he had also suffered a serious head injury.
“He remains in hospital this morning. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”
Leeds District CID is investigating the incident and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240547012.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.