A man has been rushed to hospital following a late night attack in Leeds.

At 10.04pm last night (Monday, October 8), police were contacted by the ambulance service about a man in Holbeck Moor Road, Leeds, who had suffered stab wounds.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the man, 40, was taken to hospital for further treatment, where it was established that he had also suffered a serious head injury.

Police were contacted about a man in Holbeck Moor Road, Leeds, who had suffered stab wounds. | Google

“He remains in hospital this morning. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

Leeds District CID is investigating the incident and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact them on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240547012.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.