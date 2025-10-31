A man left sleeping in his living room after dedicating his Leeds home to cannabis growth has escaped jail.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cody Simpson-Doyle, of Whincover Road, Leeds, appeared for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court this week after pleading guilty to the cultivation of cannabis.

Police raided his then property on Recreation View, Holbeck, on July 5, 2024, after receiving a tip off from a visiting British Gas officer, who discovered the operation during an inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cody Simpson-Doyle, of Whincover Road, Leeds, appeared for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court this week after pleading guilty to the cultivation of cannabis. | NW/Getty

They discovered 2.81kg of 50-60 young cannabis plants growing in the upstairs attic space of the property, worth an estimated street value of £24,000-£28,000.

The court heard how both upstairs bedrooms, complete with weighing scales and LED growth lights, had been turned over to the cultivation of cannabis, with Mr Simpson-Doyle having relocated his bed to the downstairs living room.

Prosecutor Victoria Ball, told the court how the “renewable operation,” had the potential to offer “significant financial reward.”

In mitigation, defence counsel, Shannon Woodley, told the court how the 31-year-old, who was “scared for his life,” had turned to cannabis growth in order to pay off a debt incurred as a result of his addiction to cocaine and ketamine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing it as a “one man band operation,” she explained that since his arrest, Mr Simpson-Doyle had managed to turn his life around, got clean from drugs and re-established a relationship with his nine-year-old daughter. He has also held full-time employment since January.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar, sentenced him to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to carry out 15 rehabilitation days.

Mr Simpson-Doyle will also be subject to a four-month monitored curfew, between 8.30pm and 6am each night. Judge Khokhar ordered the immediate destruction of the plants.