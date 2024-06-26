1. Holbeck in the 1940s
Looking north-east along Springwell Street from the junction with Holbeck Lane in February 1945. Maenson House Clothing Works, owned by Joseph May and Sons Leeds Ltd., occupies most of the length of the right-hand side. The premises are also occupied by Tom Dixon, corn dealer. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Holbeck in the 1940s
A view along Croydon Place with Domestic Street Bridge, Staincross Place and Staincross Street on the left. Pictured in November 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Holbeck in the 1940s
Greenmount Villa, a large detached derelict house on Marshall Street. A strange building can be seen in the background to the right. Pictured in March 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck in the 1940s
A petrol station on 164 to 168 Gelderd Road. There are several signs promoting the oil's quality. The prices are imperial. A man attends a pump. Pictured in August 1943. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Holbeck in the 1940s
Factories of J. Best and Denby and Spinks Ltd. on Front Row. A large metal fence and gate seal off the rest of the street and a sign says "no through traffic". Cars are visible and a streetlamp is prominent. Pictured in September 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Holbeck in the 1940s
Factories of J. Best and Denby and Spinks Ltd. on Front Row in September 1946. A large metal gate and fence seal off the rest of the street. A man looks out of a doorway. Parked cars, streetlamp and a telegraph pole can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
