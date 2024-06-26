1 . Holbeck in the 1940s

Looking north-east along Springwell Street from the junction with Holbeck Lane in February 1945. Maenson House Clothing Works, owned by Joseph May and Sons Leeds Ltd., occupies most of the length of the right-hand side. The premises are also occupied by Tom Dixon, corn dealer. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net