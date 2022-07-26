'High risk sex offender' who failed to show at Leeds Magistrates' Court for separate matter found

The male was wanted for a breach of the sex offenders register and failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a separate matter.

He has been described by police as a “high risk” sex offender and locating him was viewed as a priority.

The male is now in custody. Image: James Hardisty

The male is now in custody and will be interviewed.

The statement from Wakefield Central’s Neighbourhood Policing Team read: “PC 3250 Gleeson and PC 5232 Smith strike again today!

“They have located a male who has been wanted for a number of weeks for breach of sex offenders register and failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a separate matter.

