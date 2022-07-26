'High risk sex offender' who failed to show at Leeds Magistrates' Court for separate matter found

The male was wanted for a breach of the sex offenders register and failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a separate matter.
He has been described by police as a “high risk” sex offender and locating him was viewed as a priority.
The male is now in custody and will be interviewed.
The statement from Wakefield Central’s Neighbourhood Policing Team read: “PC 3250 Gleeson and PC 5232 Smith strike again today!
“They have located a male who has been wanted for a number of weeks for breach of sex offenders register and failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a separate matter.
“This male is a high risk sex offender, so locating him was a priority. He is now in custody and will be interviewed this evening and then put in front of the next available court for the matters to be dealt with.”