'High risk sex offender' who failed to show at Leeds Magistrates' Court for separate matter found

A “’high risk sex offender” wanted for a number of weeks has been found by West Yorkshire Police.

By Tom Coates
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 6:12 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 6:12 pm

The male was wanted for a breach of the sex offenders register and failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a separate matter.

Read More

Read More
Leeds crime map: New police figures show the most shoplifted neighbourhoods in t...

He has been described by police as a “high risk” sex offender and locating him was viewed as a priority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The male is now in custody. Image: James Hardisty

The male is now in custody and will be interviewed.

The statement from Wakefield Central’s Neighbourhood Policing Team read: “PC 3250 Gleeson and PC 5232 Smith strike again today!

“They have located a male who has been wanted for a number of weeks for breach of sex offenders register and failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a separate matter.

Also in news: Man who tried to headbutt a West Yorkshire Police officer avoids jail

“This male is a high risk sex offender, so locating him was a priority. He is now in custody and will be interviewed this evening and then put in front of the next available court for the matters to be dealt with.”