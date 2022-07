West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every shoplifting offence recorded in Leeds from June 2021 to May 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,412 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 11 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most shoplifting crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

There were 1,764 shoplifting crimes in the city centre

There were 367 shoplifting crimes in Churwell

There were 205 shoplifting crimes in Colton and Austhorpe

There were 204 shoplifting crimes in Crossgates and Killingbeck