Prolific thief jailed again after double break-in at Leeds shops

Michael William Stanness targeted Kult Coffee on New Market Street, and My Cookie Dough on Albion Place overnight on June 25, getting away with electrical items and an unknown quantity of cash.

Ther 46-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court where he admitted burgling both premises.

The court was told he has 117 previous convictions, and was last before the court in May when he was jailed for four weeks for stealing alcohol from Sainsbury’s on The Headrow.

Prior to that, in February he was jailed for eight weeks for stealing £175 worth of batteries from Wilko on Albion Street, and was handed a 24-week jail term in November for shoplifting bottles of alcohol from John Lewis in the city.