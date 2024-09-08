Here are the criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

Here are a handful of the criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include driving offences and breaches of court orders.

Also sentenced this week was a twisted man who raped a sex worker at knife point in the back of his car in a horrific case.

Here is the full court round-up, with the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Liam Nicholls, 34, of Raynel Way, Tinshill, was jailed for more than 11 years after he was found guilty of rape and coercive and controlling behaviour. He was described by his victim as "pure evil".

Ricky Morrell, 29, of Turnberry Gardens, Tingley, was jailed for 40 months after he admitted one charge of stalking and another of obstructing a police officer. The court heard that he continued to send threatening and abusive messages to his ex-partner just weeks after receiving a suspended sentenced for stalking her.

Steven Parkes, 44, of Ranelagh Avenue, Bradford, was jailed for 15 years after he pleaded guilty to rape and possession of a knife. The court heard that he raped a sex worker at knife point in the back of his car in Leeds on October 20, 2022.

Darren Wall, 51, of Centre Street, South Elmsall, was jailed for 15 months after admitting four counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He pointed a gun in the direction of drivers and pedestrians while drunk on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall on January 14, 2022.

James Holmes, 39, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, was jailed for 10 months after he failed to comply with his notification requirements. The registered sex offender, who had illegal images of children, had previously received a suspended sentence. Because his whereabouts were unknown for a period, he breached that sentence.

Nathan Haytack, 23, was jailed for three and a half years over the 'truly terrible' abuse of his partner. The court head that Haytack cut his partner off from her friends and family and, after being arrested and released on bail, continued harassing her and threatened to burn her house down. The abuse started following the birth of the couple's daughter.

