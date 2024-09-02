Knottingley: Banned driver with 'truly dreadful' record spotted by police riding motorcycle
John Knowles already had convictions for a number of driving offences when he was seen on the vehicle last summer.
He was also caught on CCTV entering a supermarket in Knottingley wearing a motorcycle helmet.
The 38-year-old admitted driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance, and failing to surrender to bail. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (August 30).
The court heard that Knowles, of Hazel Road, Knottingley, had 14 convictions for 43 offences, mostly relating to driving. They included seven convictions for driving while disqualified.
Describing the most recent incident on June 25 last year, prosecutor Jordan Millican said: “He was seen by a police officer driving a motorcycle in a pedestrianised area.
“The officer immediately identified the defendant as someone known to him. The officer later attended the Nisa Local store in Knottingley, near to where the defendant had been seen driving.
“CCTV showed the defendant entering the shop wearing a bike helmet on top of his head.”
Defending, Erin Kitson-Parker said that a custodial sentence would impact Knowles' five children and partner, and that he had suffered a “reasonably difficult upbringing”.
Judge Simon Batiste said: “Your record is a truly dreadful one and you knew full well the consequences of offending. You have no one to blame but yourself.”
He sentenced him to 14 months' imprisonment. Knowles was told that he must serve half of the sentence before being released on licence.