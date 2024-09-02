Wakefield sex offender kept sordid secret hidden from new girlfriend - until police came knocking at door
James Holmes failed to tell his partner that he had been convicted of possessing illegal images of children in November 2022.
When cops came to find him at his girlfriend’s house on August 7 this year, all was revealed.
The 39-year-old, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, had been living in supported accommodation at the time, but had not been seen by staff for four days.
It meant that he had not been complying with his notification requirements, putting him in breach of the suspended sentence he was handed for previous offending.
Appearing via video link from HMP Nottingham, Holmes admitted failing to comply with notification requirements and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (August 30).
Prosecutor Erin Kitson-Parker said: “The defendant’s partner said he stayed at her property around twice a week. But he had not disclosed that he was a registered sex offender. She said she felt deceived and let down, and didn’t want any further contact.”
Defending, Stephen Swan said: “The defendant has talked in detail about his mental health, which goes back to when the original offence occurred. His world fell apart. He lost his home, his partner and his children, and has struggled as a consequence.”
Judge Robin Mairs sentenced Holmes to 10 months’ imprisonment.