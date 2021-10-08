Heartbroken family of Leeds man killed by speeding driver speak of their pain

Dawood Kasuji

Stephen Linley's family spoke after Dawood Kasuji was jailed for six years on Thursday (Oct 7) for causing his death by dangerous driving.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kasuji had been undertaking cars and "showing off" shortly before he struck Mr Linley on a pedestrian crossing on Black Bull Street near the junction with Armouries Way just after 9.30pm on October 12 2018.

Kasuji, aged 28, of Park Close, Batley, denied causing death by dangerous driving but was convicted by a Leeds Crown Court jury after a trial in August.

After yesterday's sentencing hearing his family said in a statement: "The family would like to recognise the efforts of all of the officers who have worked on the case, especially the family liaison officer who has kept us informed throughout.

"We are also deeply grateful to the people who responded at the time of the impact and offered what assistance they could in the face of a violent road traffic event.

"Stephen was a popular and much loved young man.

"He had his life exactly where he wanted it, a loving family, firm friends, supportive colleagues and a job that fulfilled him in a city he loved.

"Best of all, he had met the love of his life, his soul mate and had shared his plans with us to propose and get married.

"It is not just Stephen’s life that has viciously been taken from us, his little brother has lost his childhood through the mental trauma it has caused him, his sister has lost a supportive and loving brother, we have lost our future daughter in law and the prospect of grandchildren.

"Stephen’s death was sudden, violent and completely avoidable.

"The ripples of the damage that has been caused, the pain we have felt and will feel for the rest of our lives rolls on.

"The outcome of the case before the court will not change that, it will not bring Stephen back."

Det Cons Clare Barran of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “This has been a dreadful case in which a much loved and respected man with his whole life ahead of him has been robbed of his future by a man who was effectively showing off.

“The tributes paid to Stephen speak volumes about his character and his loss continues to haunt his family to this day.

“Kasuji chose to increase their suffering by putting them through a trial and I am pleased he has been sentenced following a unanimous guilty verdict.

“I would also like to thank witnesses who came forward and provided key information which supported the investigation and helped put Kasuji behind bars.

“This case stands as a tragic example of the dreadful consequences dangerous driving can have.”