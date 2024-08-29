Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have admitted setting fire to a bus during disorder in a Leeds suburb.

During the unrest in Harehills on July 18, which was sparked by children from a local family being taken into care, a patrol car was overturned and a bus set alight, and passengers were forced to flee.

On Thursday Mark Mitchell, 43, and Milan Zamostny, 30, both pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

The trouble started on Thursday night in Harehills.

Zamostny, of Luxor Avenue, also admitted a charge of violent disorder at Leeds Crown Court.

Mitchell, of Strathmore View, pleaded guilty to the same charge at an earlier hearing.

Both men were remanded in custody until their sentencing on October 1.

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, told them it was “almost inevitable that an immediate custodial sentence will be passed”.

The court heard that Zamostny, who followed proceedings with the help of a Romanian interpreter, has learning difficulties and there were “suggestions” he had been trafficked into the UK as a teenager.

Earlier this month Iustin Dobre, 37, also pleaded guilty to one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered over the bus fire.

He did not enter a plea for a second charge of violent disorder and will appear in court for a further hearing later on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Celan Valentin Palaghia, 21, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson after setting fire to furniture during the Harehills disorder.

He admitted setting fire to furniture and bins belonging to persons unknown.