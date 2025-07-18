A leading officer at West Yorkshire Police has pledged to bring more perpetrators of last year’s Harehills disorder to justice, a year after the large-scale violence.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today marks the first anniversary of the trouble which saw hundreds of people take to the streets, resulting in police being attacked and a double-decker bus set on fire.

The first yobs involved appeared in court just four days after the violence erupted, with the latest appearing this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, 23 people have been convicted, attracting sentences amounting to more than 39 years in prison.

However, more are in the pipeline. Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have made 77 arrests with 38 people charged so far and more cases currently moving through the court system.

Twenty-three defendants have felt the full force of the law since that fateful night in Harehills one year ago today, but police say they are not finished yet. | National World

Police are continuing to trawl through masses of CCTV to single out the trouble causers.

Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds, district commander of Leeds Police, said: “Twenty-three people have now been convicted as part of the force’s ongoing and wide-ranging investigation into the disorder on 18 and 19 July, which caused significant distress to communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This time last summer we pledged to residents that everything possible that could be done, would be to bring persons involved to justice.

“Twelve months on I want to reiterate that pledge and reassure residents that our investigation very much remains ongoing.

“We have been and continue to speak extensively with partners and community contacts across Harehills about the positive change they want to see in communities.

“Much work remains ongoing as part of CommUnity Harehills to reduce crime and bring about improvements in the quality of life for residents in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trouble on July 18 last year stemmed from an incident on Luxor Street at around 5pm, as social workers attempted to take children into care over safeguarding issues.

It caused a scene and drew a 100-plus crowd, forcing the police to attend.

But the matter escalated, missiles were thrown towards the police and a police car was overturned.

The number of people swelled and police were pelted with missiles as the trouble spread to the surrounding roads, most notably on Harehills Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus was stopped and torched by thugs, goaded by hundreds of others, filmed on mobile phones by many and loaded to social media.

It was this available footage that allowed the police to identify the first perpetrator responsible.

He appeared in court a few days later and was eventually jailed. He initially denied charges, despite the overwhelming evidence.

Work by both the police and the courts was ramped up to spread the message quickly that lawless behaviour would not be tolerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disorder began to spread to other towns and cities across England fuelled by the horrific murder of three young girls in Southport 11 days after the Harehills trouble.

Leeds barrister Chris Moran this week reflected and welcomed the speed of the justice delivered by the courts, saying he “wished” the approach could be used in other cases.

He spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post this week over his reservations for radical court reforms to clear the mounting backlog of cases, but insists greater funding is vital.

He said of the disorder: “The cases have been done quicker than many others - at Southport I was surprised at how quickly they got them through the system, but it’s not such a bad thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While court action has been swift and at times merciless following the violence and disorder across the UK, it has attracted criticism from some quarters.

Allegations of a “two-tier” justice system, which suggests that some offenders are facing harsher punishments than others, have been rife since the cases were first brought to court.

But Mr Moran rejected the claim, saying “context” was always required - that throwing missiles or even verbal abuse during mob violence will attract a greater punishment than an individual perpetrator.