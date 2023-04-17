The teenager was reportedly attacked with a machete-type weapon at around 6pm yesterday (April 16) in the Harehills Park area. Police have since been granted increased stop and search powers in Harehills and Chapeltown, following recent incidents and intelligence suggesting an increased potential for violent crime and carrying of weapons in the area.

Below is everything we know about the incident so far.

What happened?

A teenager was reportedly attacked with a machete-type weapon at around 6pm yesterday (April 16) in the Harehills Park area. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly attacked with a machete-type weapon at around 6pm yesterday (April 16) in the Harehills Park area. He was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious head injury.

Have increased stop and search powers been granted?

Senior officers have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. Officers now have the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched. The order came into effect at 8pm yesterday for an initial period of 12 hours and will be subject to regular reviews.

Which areas are covered by the order?

The powers have been put in place in an area bordered by A64 York Road, A64(M), Regent Street, A61, Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane, Harehills Lane, Easterly Road, Oakwood Lane and Wykebeck Valley Road.

What have police said?

Superintendent Lee Berry of Leeds District said: “We understand that this incident will cause some concern within the local community. Serious violence cannot and will not be tolerated and we will continue to do everything we can to take positive action against those who engage in such behaviour.

"The use of the additional search powers under Section 60 gives officers an increased ability to target those involved in carrying weapons so we can prevent any further offences.

“Extensive enquiries are already ongoing into the circumstances of this incident, and I would urge anyone who has information that could help this investigation to please report it, either to the police directly or anonymously to Crimestoppers.