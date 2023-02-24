Harehills murder: Second man charged with murder of Daneiko Ferguson in Leeds
A second man has been charged with the murder of a man in Harehills.
Halgon Randon, aged 41 and of Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills, has been charged with the murder of Daneiko Ferguson, who was pronounced dead at hospital after being found with stab wounds in Compton Road shortly after 3am on Wednesday, February 15. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning for an initial remand hearing and committal to Crown Court.
Alga Lutondo, aged 31 and of Berekely Crescent in Harehills, had previously been charged with murder and remanded in custody pending a further hearing. Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder, aged 28 and 35, remain on bail. A 33-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder also remains on bail.