Alga Lutondo, aged 31, of Berkeley Crescent, Harehills, has been charged with the murder of Daneiko Ferguson, aged 27, who was pronounced dead at hospital after being found with stab wounds in Compton Road, Harehills, shortly after 3am on Wednesday, February 15.

A hearing was held at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon (Friday) during which Lotondo appeared by video link from HMP Doncaster wearing a dark green jacket. He spoke only to confirm his name and give his date of birth.

A plea and pre-trial preparation hearing was scheduled for March 22 and a provisional date for a ten-day trial arranged to begin on August 7.

