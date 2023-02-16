Daneiko Ferguson, from Leeds, was found with stab injuries on Compton Road shortly after 3am on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, despite efforts to save him.

In the early hours of this morning, police arrested an 18-year-old man suspicion of murder. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were continuing to pursue “a number of active enquiries”.

Yesterday, senior officers at Leeds District Police were given boosted stop and search powers to detect and deter people carrying weapons in parts of the city. And the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Damian Roebuck, 27, was fatally stabbed in Harehills (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe/WYP)

Senior Investigating Officer, Damian Roebuck, said: “Our investigation into the murder of Daneiko continues and we are now holding a man in custody for questioning. I am still very much appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information to come forwards and speak with us.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Compton Road area or nearby between 1.30am- 3.30am and saw either the assault or any suspicious activity.“I also continue to ask anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage in the area from those time periods to contact us if they have anything which can assist with enquiries.”

