Harehills stabbing: Man rushed to hospital in Leeds with injuries to arm after Bayswater Grove area attack

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:04 BST
A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the arm in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the Bayswater Grove area of Harehills shortly after 5.25pm on Monday (April 28) following reports that a man had been stabbed.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and located a male who was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his arm.

The attack happened in the Bayswater Grove area of Harehills on Monday evening.The attack happened in the Bayswater Grove area of Harehills on Monday evening.
The attack happened in the Bayswater Grove area of Harehills on Monday evening. | Google

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by going online quoting reference 13250237405.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

