Harehills stabbing: Man rushed to hospital in Leeds with injuries to arm after Bayswater Grove area attack
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Yorkshire Police were called to the Bayswater Grove area of Harehills shortly after 5.25pm on Monday (April 28) following reports that a man had been stabbed.
A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and located a male who was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his arm.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by going online quoting reference 13250237405.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.