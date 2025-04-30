Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the arm in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police were called to the Bayswater Grove area of Harehills shortly after 5.25pm on Monday (April 28) following reports that a man had been stabbed.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and located a male who was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack happened in the Bayswater Grove area of Harehills on Monday evening. | Google

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by going online quoting reference 13250237405.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.