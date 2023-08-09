Reports of men fighting with knives in a Leeds street led to the arrests of three men.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were told that a group with weapons were involved in a brawl in Harehills on the afternoon of August 7. It led to a number of men being taken to hospital.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When and where were the reports of the fight?

Police received reports of men fighting with weapons, including knives, in Ashton Place, Harehills on August 7. Photo: Google.

At 5.42pm on Monday (August 7) police received reports of men fighting with weapons, including knives, in Ashton Place, Harehills.

Who was involved?

A 23-year-old man was among those who were arrested. He was found to have stab wounds and was treated at hospital before being taken into custody.

Another man, aged 33, was also treated at hospital for minor head injuries before being taking into custody.

A third man, aged 38, was arrested in connection with the incident after he attended hospital with stab wounds.

What have police said?

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination but has since been removed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230439225 or by going online.

How has the community responded?

The owner of one business in Harehills, who did not want to be identified, said that he sees violence from his store and in the area on a daily basis and that it has affected trade as a result.