A business owner in Leeds has said that he is considering closing his store as levels of violence in the area become “too much”.

The owner of the business in Harehills, who did not want to be identified, said that he witnesses violence from his store and in the local area on a daily basis and that it has affected trade as a result.

He was speaking after three arrests were made in the area last night (Monday) following reports that a group of men were fighting with weapons, including knives.

He said that he saw blood on the ground nearby but that police did not provide further information other than that a group had been fighting.

The business owner said that levels of gang violence in Harehills has become "too much" and he is considering closing. Photo: James Hardisty

He said: “It’s every day now. It’s too much. It’s become normal.

"Here has become a drug market. Everybody knows.”

The man, who opened the business in the mid-2000s, said he is considering closing soon, adding: “We can’t run our business. Good people don’t go here. Why come here and put yourself in a not safe place? That’s what’s happened.”

He said that incidents are regularly reported to police but that he does not feel enough is being done to tackle crime in the area.

Inspector Alastair Nicholls, who heads the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are absolutely determined to keep doing everything we can alongside our partner agencies to tackle the issues of crime and anti-social behaviour that affect the lives of people in this community.

“We appreciate that violent incidents such as this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we have further increased our presence in the area to reassure people while our colleagues in Leeds District CID continue to progress their investigation which has seen three suspects arrested.

“The area continues to be the subject of our sustained campaign of action using the Home Office’s ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ tactic to target serious and organised crime and bring lasting improvements."

He said that Ashton Place and the surrounding area has been a “significant focus” for its work and that it hopes to establish “firm foundations”