Three arrests were made after reports of men fighting in the street with knives in Leeds.

At 5.42pm yesterday (Monday) police received reports of males fighting with weapons, including knives, in Ashton Place, Harehills.

One of those arrested, a 23-year-old man, was found to have stab wounds. He was treated at hospital before being taken into custody.

The second man, aged 33, was also treated at hospital for minor head injuries before being taking into custody.

Police received reports of males fighting with weapons, including knives, in Ashton Place, Harehills. Photo: Google

A third man, aged 38, was arrested in connection with the incident after he attended hospital with stab wounds.

All three remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination but has since been removed.