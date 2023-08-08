Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harehills: Reports of gangs fighting with knives in Leeds as multiple men taken to hospital with stab wounds

Three arrests were made after reports of men fighting in the street with knives in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST

At 5.42pm yesterday (Monday) police received reports of males fighting with weapons, including knives, in Ashton Place, Harehills.

One of those arrested, a 23-year-old man, was found to have stab wounds. He was treated at hospital before being taken into custody.

The second man, aged 33, was also treated at hospital for minor head injuries before being taking into custody.

Police received reports of males fighting with weapons, including knives, in Ashton Place, Harehills. Photo: GooglePolice received reports of males fighting with weapons, including knives, in Ashton Place, Harehills. Photo: Google
A third man, aged 38, was arrested in connection with the incident after he attended hospital with stab wounds.

All three remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination but has since been removed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230439225 or by going online.