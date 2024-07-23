Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an update on their investigations into the mass disorder in Harehills last week.

West Yorkshire Police have issued an update today (Tuesday) regarding the events last Thursday evening (July 18) that saw a bus set on fire and police car tipped over.

A spokesperson said that police are “committed to bringing to justice all those who were involved” and said that 20 arrests have been made in total, with 17 of these directly related to the night’s disorder and three made because of other issues within the area.

The scene around the Compton Road area of Harehills where vehicles were set on fire

Police have used “all available technologies including facial recognition and analysis of hundreds of pieces of social media content” to carry out their investigations and say that, so far, 40 suspects have been identified.

Of those arrested so far, three have been charged on suspicion of committing criminal offences.

Mark Mitchell, 43, of Strathmore View, and Zamonsty Milan, 30, of Seaforth Road, are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (Tuesday) both charged with arson reckless as to endanger life and violent disorder.

As previously reported, Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, appeared before Magistrates yesterday (Monday) charged with violent disorder and arson reckless as to endanger life.

A burnt out bus in Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned

Other parties arrested have been released on police bail with conditions imposed to reduce the likelihood of further offending. Police say they expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

Assistant Chief Constable Patrick Twiggs said: “Arresting and bringing to justice those involved in last week’s disorder in Harehills remains a key focus for the force.

“A dedicated investigation team was set up within hours of the disorder, with initial arrests taking place early on Friday morning and continuing over the weekend. We have promised residents that all necessary resources will be utilised to bring in all those believed to be involved, and our efforts will continue.

“I want to thank residents in Harehills for their dignified response to the offending committed by a minority on Thursday night and Friday morning.

“We continue to work with the communities of Harehills and have engaged in several community meetings since Thursday evening. These have been well-attended allowing us to understand the strength of feeling in the community and support for police action.

“Residents rightly want to see those involved progress through the criminal justice system and local officers remain highly visible to support the local community. This targeted support will continue for as long as it is necessary.”

A Major Incident Portal has been created where anyone with information, photos and video footage (including dashcam or doorbell footage) in relation to the disorder can submit it to police.

