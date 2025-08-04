A further 12 photos have been issued by police of outstanding suspects wanted over last summer’s serious disorder in Harehills.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the disorder on July 18 and 19 2024, during which a police car was turned over and a double decker bus set on fire.

Police have issued the below set of pictures after publishing photos of 12 other suspects in July.

Police need help identifying these 12 people as investigations into last summer's disorder in Harehills continues | West Yorkshire Police

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Several pieces of intelligence were received following that appeal and officers continue to welcome any information and intelligence relating to those images.”

A total of 78 arrests have been made since last summer, with 41 persons charged and combined sentences of 42 years, six months, so far given to those convicted.

Police have requested anyone who can help to make contact with the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team directly and not through social media.

The police spokesperson said: “During the past 12 months officers have collated witness statements, reviewed many hours of CCTV footage and made use of a number of technological tools, including the use of facial recognition technology, to identify persons involved.”

Information can be given to police by calling 101 or online through the LiveChat facility. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.