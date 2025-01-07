Boy, 12, to appear in court following summer Harehills disorder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy will appear before magistrates today after being charged with offences committed in the July 2024 disorder in Harehills.

The 12-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before the morning session of today’s Leeds Magistrate’s Court (Tuesday January 7th 2025).

He will appear charged with violent disorder allegedly committed during the evening of July 18, 2024.

West Yorkshire Police continues to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the July disorder on July 18 and July 19 which caused significant distress to residents in the Harehills area.

Officers have made substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.

More than 40 arrests have so far been made following the disorder, with fifteen people charged and five sentenced.