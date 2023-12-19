The owner of a new Leeds restaurant has been left devastated after it was smashed into by cruel thieves – just weeks after opening.

Ahn Choi said he has been forced to sleep in his restaurant Hama Korean in Oakwood, taking turns with his sons and staff every night as he’s so worried about the burglars making a return.

In the early hours of Saturday (December 16), Ahn said two suspects wearing face coverings were caught on CCTV breaking into the restaurant.

At about 3.30am, he reports that they smashed through glass panels on the first floor, before using one of the restaurant’s big rubbish bins to steal a large quantity of wine.

HAMA Korean in Oakwood (Photo by National World)

Ahn discovered the damage later that morning when he went to his restaurant to bring some supplies to Oakwood Market.

“Something seemed strange,” Ahn told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “I went to the bar and everything was a mess, they had taken a lot of wines.

“Upstairs, everything is broken - the glass is broken. They made a total mess and the window is very expensive.

"When customers come in for dinner it looks awful, everybody is upset that this happened to us. I’m very upset.”

Ahn said it was the second time the restaurant had been broken into, after another burglary two months ago before they had opened.

It comes after neighbouring business Preston reported an attempted burglary earlier this month, as well as burglaries at The Melbourne and the new Cheesy Living Co.

“I don’t know when they might come again,” Ahn added. “I’ve been sleeping inside the restaurant - my boys and my staff have been too.