Hama Korean Leeds: Former Yokohama opens its new restaurant near Roundhay Park in Oakwood

A new Korean restaurant and steakhouse is now open in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 12th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Hama, formerly Yokohama, took over the former Chophaus site in Oakwood earlier this year. The family-run business has relocated from Roundhay Road in Harehills, swapping the Japanese dishes on its menu for steak in a nod to the restaurant’s former use.

Yokohama boasted a five-star rating on Tripadvisor reviews and was one of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds, before temporarily closing in September. The Korean dishes at Hama, located on Princes Avenue on the edge of Roundhay Park, are largely the same as on the Yokohama menu.

The new restaurant, opened on Friday (November 10), is the sister venue to the Hama Korean barbeque buffet in the Merrion Centre. It is currently operating a later opening time of 5pm during the winter months.

The new Hama Korean restaurant on the edge of Roundhay Park in Oakwood is now open (Photo by National World)The new Hama Korean restaurant on the edge of Roundhay Park in Oakwood is now open (Photo by National World)
The new Hama Korean restaurant on the edge of Roundhay Park in Oakwood is now open (Photo by National World)

Earlier this month, owner Ahn Choi told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We are a Korean family and we are very good at Korean food, so we have a plan to focus on that. Chophaus was mainly a steakhouse, and we’ll keep making the steak as well as a lot of people are expecting that

“A lot of people loved Yokohama Korean food and we are highly rated in Leeds. We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls and they are very upset we closed Yokohama, but I’m telling them we are opening the same restaurant in a better location. They’ll come again.”

