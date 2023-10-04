Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Halifax murders: Man charged over double murder and attempted murder in West Yorkshire

A man has been charged with the murders of two men in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rashane Douglas, 19 of Jade Place, Huddersfield, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Bradford Magistrates this morning and will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow.

Joshua Clark, aged 21, and Haidar Shah, aged 19, passed away in hospital after police were called to reports of three men being assaulted in Commercial Street, Halifax at about 3.48am on Sunday. A third man received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening. Their families have paid tribute.

Enquiries into the murders remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.