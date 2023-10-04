A man has been charged with the murders of two men in West Yorkshire.

Rashane Douglas, 19 of Jade Place, Huddersfield, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Bradford Magistrates this morning and will appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow.

Joshua Clark, aged 21, and Haidar Shah, aged 19, passed away in hospital after police were called to reports of three men being assaulted in Commercial Street, Halifax at about 3.48am on Sunday. A third man received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening. Their families have paid tribute.