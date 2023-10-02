A murder investigation has been launched following the death of two men in Halifax.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called at 3.48am yesterday morning (Sunday) to Commercial Street in Halifax to reports that three men had been assaulted. All three were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

One of the injured men, aged 21, passed away at hospital a short time later and detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched a murder investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another of the men, aged 19, remained in hospital in a critical condition yesterday and passed away in the late evening.

Police activity outside the Victoria Theatre in Fountain Street, near to the scene of a triple stabbing in Commercial Street in Halifax. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The third man, aged 18, has received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Three males, two aged 18 and one aged 19 have been arrested in connection with the incident and all remain in police custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions.

Officers were called to the incident at 3.48am following reports that three men had been assaulted. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“What I would ask for now is the support of the wider public in providing any information about what has taken place or the events leading up to it. I understand that people were present in the area at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone with information, dash cam or phone footage which could be relevant to our investigation to please make contact.

“I understand people locally will be rightly concerned and I want to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to investigate all possible lines of enquiry to understand the full circumstances of what took place.

“There is still a significant scene in place this morning, with a smaller scene remaining while we conduct forensic enquiries. I would like to thank residents and businesses for their understanding during this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pochard, reference number 215 of 1st October or online.