Tributes have been paid by the families of two men who died after being attacked in Halifax town centre.

Joshua Clark, aged 21 and Haidar Shah, aged 19, passed away in hospital after police were called to reports of three men being assaulted in Commercial Street at about 3.48am on Sunday.

The third man received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening.

Joshua’s family have since issued the following tribute: “No words can describe the devastation caused by the tragic death of our beloved Josh.

(left) Joshua Clark, 21 and Haidar Shah, 19, passed away in hospital after the incident in Halifax town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

“A kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us.”

“We cannot imagine life without him, and as a family we ask for respect and privacy to allow us time to grieve.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family and friends of Haidar Shah.”

The family of Haidar Shah has issued the following tribute: “In loving memory of our beautiful loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew. We have lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced.

A murder investigation has been launched.

“Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece loved and adored you and her whole life revolved around you. We will never forget you.

“Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us.

“Please respect our privacy during this difficult time and we urge for people to please refrain from posting videos on social media.

“Our love and condolences go out to the family and friends of Joshua.”

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) at West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation into the deaths of Joshua and Haidar and are continuing their enquiries.

Two 18-year-old men who were arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries. A third man aged 19 remains in custody. An 18 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, said: “Our enquiries into this very serious incident are ongoing and more information is starting to emerge about what happened.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or from those with footage that will assist, as this is likely to be a key factor in the progression of this investigation.

“We continue to support the families of Joshua and Haidar at this very sad time and remain determined to get the answers that they need and the justice that they deserve.”

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pochard, reference number 215 of 1st October or online.