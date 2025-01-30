Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gunman who fired a pistol in public claimed he was only trying to scare the victim as shots were fired from a moving car on a busy street.

Patson Mafaune is on trial at Leeds Crown Court charged with attempted murder after he fired a loaded pistol during the dispute outside Mr T’s burger restaurant on Burley Road in July last year.

The victim claimed 23-year-old Mafaune initially put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, which jammed. Mafaune then fired the gun moments later in the street and again as he drove away.

Giving evidence on day three of his trial, Mafaune claims he had taken the pistol - which belonged to a friend - intending only to frighten the man.

Mafaune was unhappy that the victim had attended his family’s home the day before, looking to settle a debt involving Mafaune’s brother.

Quizzed about the gun, he told the jury: “I intended to show it to him and tell him to stay away from my family.”

Asked by his defence barrister, Soheil Khan, if he intended to kill the victim or harm him, Mafaune answered: “No.”

He added: “I was hoping to talk to him and explain the situation that I did not deserve to be targeted, or my family.

“I intended to use it [the gun] as a prop to say ‘look, stay away from my family’.”

The court previously heard that the victim had gone to Mafaune’s home on July 24 and spoke to Mafaune’s mother. The man was then arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour, but was later released without charge.

Mafaune wanted to meet the man the next day to resolve matters, so they agreed to meet at Mr T’s at around teatime.

When they both arrived, Mafaune admits he got into the back of the victim’s car and pulled out the gun, but denies he put it to the man’s head or tried to pull the trigger. He says he only “showed” it to him.

Footage from the street captured the victim dive out of his car and was heard to shout: “He pointed it at my f****** head bro.”

After a brief stand-off in which a shot was fired from a distance away, Mafaune got back into his white Seat and drove off, with the victim seen to hurl a brick towards the car, but missed.

The Seat reappeared on the CCTV moments later and two more shots could be heard from the vehicle as the victim cowered behind parked cars.

Mafaune then lost control and smashed into two parked cars, forcing him to abandon the car and flee on foot.

Asked why he fired the gun in the first place, Mafaune said: “The situation was escalating. My focus was to get away.”

Asked why he returned after driving off, he added: “I came back to scare him by discharging the firearm to show I’m being serious.”

He added that it was to “give him a reason to be afraid”.

Mafaune said he fired towards the victim’s car and not at the victim himself, who was stood on the opposite side of the road to the car.

Mafaune, of Servia Drive, Little London, denies attempted murder and possessing a firearm with an intent to endanger life.

However, he does admit possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The trial continues and is expected to last around six days.