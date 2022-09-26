Greater Manchester police officer charged with offences in Leeds
A Greater Manchester police officer has been charged with a number of offences including fraud, perverting the course of justice and computer misuse following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.
PC Jessica Verbruggen, 29, who works in the Salford district, has been charged with permitting use of a vehicle with no insurance, aiding/abeting the driving of a vehicle whilst disqualified, two computer misuse offences, fraud by false representation and two counts of committing acts with the intent to pervert the course of Justice.
She has been charged alongside Karl Simpkins, 45, of Newton Square, Leeds, who has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug.
The pair were arrested following a fail to stop police pursuit in Leeds in November 2021.
They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, September 30.