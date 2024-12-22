Great Wilson Street: Man charged with attempted rape after woman attacked in Leeds city centre

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 09:13 BST
A man has been charged with a serious sexual assault in Leeds.

It follows an incident in the vicinity of Great Wilson Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 18), in which a woman was attacked.

A man has been charged with a serious sexual assault in Leeds city centre on December 18. | National World

Police have confirmed that Awet Ykalo, 27, of Recreation Place, Holbeck, has been charged with attempted rape.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday (December 23).

