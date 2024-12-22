Great Wilson Street: Man charged with attempted rape after woman attacked in Leeds city centre
A man has been charged with a serious sexual assault in Leeds.
It follows an incident in the vicinity of Great Wilson Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 18), in which a woman was attacked.
Police have confirmed that Awet Ykalo, 27, of Recreation Place, Holbeck, has been charged with attempted rape.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday (December 23).