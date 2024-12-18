A manhunt has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted following a night out in Leeds city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information following the serious sexual assault of a woman in Leeds city centre between 1.29am and 1.45am this morning (Wednesday, December 18).

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was walking home after a night out and became aware of a man following her as she walked from Call Lane over Bridge End and down Meadow Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man approached her at a bus stop next to Asda House in Great Wilson Street and sexually assaulted her. | National World

He then approached her at a bus stop next to Asda House in Great Wilson Street and sexually assaulted her. She managed to fend him off and the attacker left the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle: “This is clearly a very disturbing sexual attack by a stranger on a lone woman walking home from a night out in the city centre and we are carrying out urgent and extensive enquiries to identify the man responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or saw the man following the victim at any point along the route she took from Call Lane to Great Wilson Street.

“As part of our enquiries, we are conducting a detailed trawl of surrounding CCTV and would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage that could assist us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect has been described as being of Asian appearance, aged in his thirties, slim build, possibly with long hair, although he was wearing a dark-coloured coat or hoodie with the hood up.

A scene remains in place in Great Wilson Street to undergo forensic examination and searches, and enquiries are ongoing by Leeds District Safeguarding Unit.

DCI Entwistle added: “We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, particularly at a time of year when people are going out to Christmas parties and other events, and we are liaising closely with our neighbourhood policing colleagues who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety of women and girls remains a top priority for the police and our partner agencies, and we will be doing everything we can to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion and to ensure that women and girls are safe and feel safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13240686440 or online via the 101LiveChat.