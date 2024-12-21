Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested as detectives continue to investigate a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds city centre.

The incident, that was reported in the early hours of Wednesday (December 18), saw a woman in her 20s attacked in the vicinity of Great Wilson Street after being followed from Call Lane.

Police have confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in the vicinity of Great Wilson Street on December 18. | National World

This afternoon (December 21), police confirmed that a 27-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He remains in custody as detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit continue with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has information that could assist has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240686440.

Information can also be shared via the West Yorkshire Police website.