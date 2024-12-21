Great Wilson Street: Police arrest man after woman followed and sexually assaulted in Leeds city centre

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024, 14:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested as detectives continue to investigate a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds city centre.

The incident, that was reported in the early hours of Wednesday (December 18), saw a woman in her 20s attacked in the vicinity of Great Wilson Street after being followed from Call Lane.

Police have confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in the vicinity of Great Wilson Street on December 18.Police have confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in the vicinity of Great Wilson Street on December 18.
Police have confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in the vicinity of Great Wilson Street on December 18. | National World

This afternoon (December 21), police confirmed that a 27-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

He remains in custody as detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit continue with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has information that could assist has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240686440.

Information can also be shared via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice