The incident occurred in Gipton last month and police are working to trace Marie Burrows, 45, who is believed to frequent Armley and Gipton. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a woman who is wanted in connection with a burglary of an elderly person. Marie Burrows, aged 45, is wanted in connection with the incident which occurred in Gipton in January this year.