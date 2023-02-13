Gipton incident: Leeds police looking for woman wanted in connection with burglary of elderly person
Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection with the burglary of an elderly person in Leeds.
The incident occurred in Gipton last month and police are working to trace Marie Burrows, 45, who is believed to frequent Armley and Gipton. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a woman who is wanted in connection with a burglary of an elderly person. Marie Burrows, aged 45, is wanted in connection with the incident which occurred in Gipton in January this year.
“She is believed to frequently visit the Armley and Gipton areas of Leeds. Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Police via 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting 13230048882. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”